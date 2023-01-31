Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.68

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 51629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.77 million, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $134.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

