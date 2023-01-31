Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.25. 535,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

