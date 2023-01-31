AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $174,929.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 34,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $174,929.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $47,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,405 shares of company stock worth $428,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AlloVir by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

