Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.