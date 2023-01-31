Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $135.10 million and $2.63 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.09 or 0.01362514 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007634 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015075 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00039502 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.72 or 0.01633347 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.