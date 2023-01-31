Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Purchases 155,485 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 155,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149,265.60 ($184,346.80).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £480,000 ($592,812.15).

LON:AWE traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 95.10 ($1.17). 644,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,399. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £660.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3,170.00. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.10 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 215.20 ($2.66).

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

