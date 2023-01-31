Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

MO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

