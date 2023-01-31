Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.78-$5.99 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. 1,035,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,895. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $74.94 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

