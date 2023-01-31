American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. Citigroup raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

