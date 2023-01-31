Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-18.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0-27.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.07 billion.
Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %
Amgen stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,440. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.27.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 830,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 236,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
See Also
