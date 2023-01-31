Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-18.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0-27.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.07 billion.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Amgen stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,440. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 830,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 236,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

