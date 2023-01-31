Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Shares Down 8.9%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Rating) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.98. 15,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Ampliphi Biosciences Stock Performance
About Ampliphi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.
