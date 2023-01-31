Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) PT at $34.38

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

