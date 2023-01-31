Analysts Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) PT at $2.53

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $240.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.78 million. Home Point Capital had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

