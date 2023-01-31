Analysts Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $51.50

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TechTarget by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

