Analysts’ Upgrades for January 31st (AGR, ARE, ASM, AVA, AX, CAJ, CDNAF, CDXS, CTS, DX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 31st:
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
