Analysts’ Upgrades for January 31st (AGR, ARE, ASM, AVA, AX, CAJ, CDNAF, CDXS, CTS, DX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 31st:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

