Analyzing Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 32.57% 8.65% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as provided by MarketBeat.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.88 $13.81 million $2.19 14.08 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $166.37 million 4.18 $61.12 million $1.32 11.02

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.