Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $643,400.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $128.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

