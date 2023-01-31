ApeCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.18 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $117.00 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $5.91 or 0.00025539 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.