ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.4 %
ABIO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.69. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARCA biopharma (ABIO)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.