ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.4 %

ABIO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.69. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

