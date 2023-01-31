Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
ABG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $219.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.