Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $219.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

