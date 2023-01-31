AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating) rose 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.65 million and a P/E ratio of -19.17.

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

