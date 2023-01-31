ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KBC Securities cut ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised ASML from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $707.46.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $650.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.93. ASML has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $714.62. The company has a market capitalization of $261.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ASML by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

