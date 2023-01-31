AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.93). 187,314 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 84,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.60 ($0.97).
AssetCo Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 151.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £103.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.
AssetCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.18%.
AssetCo Company Profile
AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
