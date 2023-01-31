Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Athenex Price Performance
ATNX stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 145.05% and a negative return on equity of 727.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Athenex will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athenex
About Athenex
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athenex (ATNX)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.