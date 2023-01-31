Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several research firms recently commented on AY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AY stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.82 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,047.06%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

