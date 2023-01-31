Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVAH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Aveanna Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.14.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.21. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $443.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

