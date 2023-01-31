Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

AXTA stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after buying an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,990,000 after buying an additional 1,866,728 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after buying an additional 1,362,617 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.