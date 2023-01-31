Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. 40,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,633. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
