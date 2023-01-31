Banco Santander S.A. Has $30.65 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $30,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ferrari by 25.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $247.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average of $207.92. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $256.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.06.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.