Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $59,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 0.9 %

JD.com stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.