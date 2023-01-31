Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. 46,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,424. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $488.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Insider Activity

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 33.05%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 55.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 155,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 523.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 51,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Stories

