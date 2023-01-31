Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.36

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 383797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Bankinter Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

