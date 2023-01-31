Barclays Raises 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Price Target to GBX 2,275

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 2,025 ($25.01) to GBX 2,275 ($28.10) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,816 ($22.43) to GBX 1,875 ($23.16) in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

3i Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%.

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.