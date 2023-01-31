Barclays Raises 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Price Target to GBX 2,275

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 2,025 ($25.01) to GBX 2,275 ($28.10) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,816 ($22.43) to GBX 1,875 ($23.16) in a report on Friday, January 20th.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $10.16.
3i Group Company Profile
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
