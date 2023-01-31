Barclays Raises Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,640 ($32.60) to GBX 3,000 ($37.05) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.58) to GBX 3,400 ($41.99) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,550 ($31.49) to GBX 3,150 ($38.90) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.82) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,107.14.

Shares of WZZZY opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

