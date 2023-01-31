Barclays Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $115.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of CF opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

