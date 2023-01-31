Barclays Upgrades Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
