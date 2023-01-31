Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($111.96) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of BMW opened at €91.48 ($99.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is €86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.83. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($109.15).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

