Beldex Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $160.54 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.67 or 0.06872895 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00086273 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

