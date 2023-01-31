Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) & Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Head to Head Survey

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) and Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Creative Medical Technology N/A -48.25% -46.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Big Cypress Acquisition and Creative Medical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Medical Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Creative Medical Technology has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,765.67%. Given Creative Medical Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Medical Technology is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Creative Medical Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Creative Medical Technology $137,754.00 54.77 $19.21 million N/A N/A

Creative Medical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Summary

Creative Medical Technology beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc. develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

