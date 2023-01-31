BinaryX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.45 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $84.89 or 0.00366835 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $244.36 million and $5.45 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002882 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00398998 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.73 or 0.28006731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00585844 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,201,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,878,518 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
