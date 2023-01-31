BinaryX Price Reaches $85.78 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. BinaryX has a market cap of $246.92 million and $5.60 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for $85.78 or 0.00370098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00405113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,515.89 or 0.28444010 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00590891 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,201,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,878,438 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

