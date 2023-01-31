BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Tops $34.32 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.32 million and $2.09 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009006 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005348 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001882 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.