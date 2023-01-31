BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $34.64 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015836 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004600 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008977 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005388 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001890 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.