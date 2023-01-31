Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.23.

NYSE BX opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,389,939 shares of company stock worth $175,531,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

