Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Update

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blue Line Protection Group Stock Performance

BLPG opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Blue Line Protection Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service, security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency, training, and compliance services.

