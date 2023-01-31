Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Update

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blue Line Protection Group Stock Performance
BLPG opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Blue Line Protection Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Line Protection Group (BLPG)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.