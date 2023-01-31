BMO Capital Markets Raises Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target to $17.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ:XM opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

