Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$62.74 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.56.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

