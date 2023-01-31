BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 12,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.51) to GBX 549 ($6.78) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 603 ($7.45) to GBX 636 ($7.85) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.23.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,019,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. BP has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

