Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.