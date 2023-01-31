Broderick Brian C Has $10.91 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Broderick Brian C cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,675,000 after acquiring an additional 131,734 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,303. The company has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.